Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) is Stone Point Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stone Point Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,705 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease comprises about 2.0% of Stone Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stone Point Capital LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $56,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,843,000 after acquiring an additional 422,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,795,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,774,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,412,000 after acquiring an additional 470,227 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,712,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,581. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 158.21%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

