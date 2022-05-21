Brokerages Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Athersys posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Athersys in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 31.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athersys stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,405,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Athersys has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.29.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

