Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.21. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

