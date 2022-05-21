Brokerages Anticipate BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBAI. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBAI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 575,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,765. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

