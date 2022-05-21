Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,899,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after buying an additional 562,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after buying an additional 453,676 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,653,000 after buying an additional 435,033 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

