Brokerages Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Post $4.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $8.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

WIRE stock traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $120.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.87. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.