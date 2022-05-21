Brokerages Anticipate MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Million

Brokerages expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) to announce $6.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.43 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year sales of $26.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $26.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.19 million, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $34.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MDxHealth.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDXH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

MDXH stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 2,842,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.