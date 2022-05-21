Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will announce $237.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.30 million and the lowest is $229.08 million. Albany International reported sales of $234.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $938.42 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIN. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of AIN traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. 138,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.30. Albany International has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

