Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on BWB. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $69,947.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 58,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $431.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.