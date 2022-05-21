Brokerages Expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will report $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.21. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $9.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after buying an additional 6,586,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

