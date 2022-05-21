Brokerages Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to announce $48.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $46.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $198.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $200.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $209.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.80 million to $210.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THFF. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Financial by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $43.59. 68,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

About First Financial (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.