Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.41 Million

Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) will announce $22.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.20 million and the lowest is $20.10 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $17.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $94.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $103.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $152.58 million, with estimates ranging from $102.85 million to $244.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FBIO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,893. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 9.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

