Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.59 Million

Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to report sales of $170.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.17 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $174.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $696.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.25 million to $702.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $748.83 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. 95,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,362. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

