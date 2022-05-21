Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.62. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 836,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.80. Heska has a twelve month low of $82.92 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.