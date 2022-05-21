Brokerages Expect Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Holley.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,357,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. 289,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.