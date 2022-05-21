Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Masimo by 386.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 221,675 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Masimo by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $34,358,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 1,656.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $141.23. 1,525,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,016. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

