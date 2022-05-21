Brokerages Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,851. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.02. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 164,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

