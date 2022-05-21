Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 112,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.43. 184,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,525. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

