Brokerages Expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AES’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.80 billion. AES reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full-year sales of $11.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AES.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.53. 5,294,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,837. AES has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AES (AES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.