Brokerages Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will announce sales of $299.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.49 million and the highest is $301.36 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $302.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.48.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. 428,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,714. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $36,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,749,842.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,508. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

