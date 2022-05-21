Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) will post $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $13.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.05.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

