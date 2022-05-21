Brokerages Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) PT at $0.79

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.75) to €0.75 ($0.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Banco Sabadell raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.78) to €0.90 ($0.94) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($0.99) to €1.00 ($1.04) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.96%.

About Banco de Sabadell (Get Rating)

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.