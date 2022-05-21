Brokerages Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) PT at $0.79

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.79.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.75) to €0.75 ($0.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Banco Sabadell raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.78) to €0.90 ($0.94) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($0.99) to €1.00 ($1.04) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.
About Banco de Sabadell (Get Rating)
Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco de Sabadell (BNDSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.