Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$45.31

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

TSE BLX traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.80. 146,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.27. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$42.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

