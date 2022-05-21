Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT at $226.00

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.81. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14. Cargojet has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.