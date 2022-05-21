Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT at $62.44

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.