Brokerages Set Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) PT at $55.75

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Danone from €58.00 ($60.42) to €60.00 ($62.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Danone from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 304,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3279 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

