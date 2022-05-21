Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $30.31

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 758,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.