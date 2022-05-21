Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $22.50

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

FWRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CFO H Melville Hope III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRG stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,044. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

