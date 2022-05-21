Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Target Price at $269.25

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE:JLL opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.96. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $182.71 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.