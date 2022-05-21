Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Target Price at $269.25

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.25.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
NYSE:JLL opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.96. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $182.71 and a 1 year high of $275.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
