Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Target Price at $24.89

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $104,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,254.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 122,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 328,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

