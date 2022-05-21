Brokerages Set Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target at $91.83

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($118.75) to €104.00 ($108.33) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of DDAIF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. 17,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,150. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $49.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

