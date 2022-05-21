Brokerages Set Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Price Target at $235.00

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets cut Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of MHGVY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. 24,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

