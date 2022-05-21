Brokerages Set Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 533.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 1,400,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,556. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.43%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

