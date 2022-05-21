Brokerages Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) PT at $39.79

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $950,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $73,233,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,695. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

