Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT at $38.00

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

