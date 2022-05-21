Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target at $18.33

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,972,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

