Brokerages Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Target Price at $18.00

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.

SCPL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 696,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,563. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

