Brokerages Set Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Target Price at $13.60

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

