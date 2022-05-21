Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $25.31

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. 5,731,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.36.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $1,500,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

