Brokerages Set Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target at $30.29

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 96,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,123. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.1493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

