Brokerages Set Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target at 14.50

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 14.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VWE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

VWE stock traded up 0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 7.48 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.69 million and a P/E ratio of 132.02.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of 83.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 81.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,228,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2,324.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 250,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 534.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 182,009 shares during the period.

