Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target at $74.40

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. 4,571,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

