Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

