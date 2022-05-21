Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,771.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 3,050 ($37.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,935 ($36.18) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

BZLFY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,669. Bunzl has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

