BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) PT Lowered to $5.00

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BZFD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BuzzFeed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.
BZFD stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80.
About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
