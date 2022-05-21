C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 47 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,879,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $6,205,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $9,994,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.19. 5,621,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.28 and a 200 day moving average of $350.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $296.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

