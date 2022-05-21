C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of AA stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,740,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,615. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.