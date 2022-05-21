C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 354.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,704,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

