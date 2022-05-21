C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134,377 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.37. 7,421,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,350 shares of company stock worth $576,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

