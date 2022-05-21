C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $460,000 Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $68.75. 264,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.71. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.